Session held on human-animal coexistence on college campus in Hyderabad

March 04, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BITS-Pilani Hyderabad campus on Monday organised an awareness session on fostering a harmonious coexistence between humans and animals. The session, held on March 2, saw a diverse audience, including students and campus residents.

The goal of the session was to increase awareness about animal welfare and devise solutions that are friendly to animals, aiming to minimise conflicts between humans and the animals living on the campus.

Chaired by the dean of administration at BITS-Pilani Hyderabad Campus, the session featured key stakeholders such as an official from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and a team of experts from Ivy Lifesciences, an NGO dedicated to animal welfare.

Throughout the session, experts highlighted various rules governing animal welfare in India and provided practical guidelines to ensure safety on the campus. The impetus for this initiative came from the substantial number of dogs, cats and monkeys on campus.

