GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Session held on human-animal coexistence on college campus in Hyderabad

March 04, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

BITS-Pilani Hyderabad campus on Monday organised an awareness session on fostering a harmonious coexistence between humans and animals. The session, held on March 2, saw a diverse audience, including students and campus residents.

The goal of the session was to increase awareness about animal welfare and devise solutions that are friendly to animals, aiming to minimise conflicts between humans and the animals living on the campus.

Chaired by the dean of administration at BITS-Pilani Hyderabad Campus, the session featured key stakeholders such as an official from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and a team of experts from Ivy Lifesciences, an NGO dedicated to animal welfare.

Throughout the session, experts highlighted various rules governing animal welfare in India and provided practical guidelines to ensure safety on the campus. The impetus for this initiative came from the substantial number of dogs, cats and monkeys on campus.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.