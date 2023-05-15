HamberMenu
Services of charitable eye hospital in Karimnagar lauded

May 15, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Services of the Lions Club of Karimnagar Dr. Bhaskar Madekar Charitable Eye Hospital, Rekurthi, were lauded on Monday during a programme held in connection with the opening of special rooms for patients at the hospital. Karimnagar Police Commissioner L. Subbarayudu inaugurated the rooms.

Mr. Subbarayudu praised the eye hospital for performing around 1.60 lakh cataract surgeries since its inception in 1988. He appreciated the efforts of the staff and management of the hospital to ensure free and comprehensive eye care to the poor and promoting eye donation awareness campaigns in rural areas.

Hospital chairman K. Venu Murthy, vice-chairman Ch. Suresh, hospital trust board member Dr. Muralidhar Rao, executive committee member K. Anna Reddy and others were present.

