ServiceNow opens new facility in city

Enterprise software solutions provider ServiceNow on Friday opened a new development centre in Hyderabad.

Its second largest globally, the new facility would house ServiceNow teams across various functions, including product engineering, application development, product operations and management, service engineering and customer support.

The centre would play an important role in the company’s innovation efforts, where employees would focus on making advancements in artificial intelligence and building mobile experiences to help people work better in the future.

In a media interaction after Telangana Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan inaugurated the facility, ServiceNow chief product officer C.J. Desai and vice-president of engineering and head of India product operations Rao Surapaneni said the company plans to hire 1,200 people within 9-12 months from now.

The new facility is 80,000 sq. ft. and can accommodate 400-600 people and there are plans to take two more floors of similar size on the same campus.

The NYSE-listed company had set up its development centre in the neighbourhood about five years ago.

On its engagement with Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK), under which ServiceNow application developer training programme is being offered, Mr. Surapaneni said 300 students across 11 colleges were covered last year. The plan is to expand this to 21 colleges and cover 1,200 students this year, he added.