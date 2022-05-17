SERP-Flipkart tie-up mooted in Jangaon district
Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister E. Dayakar Rao has asked the officials to prepare a proposal to provide an online platform to facilitate the sale of the products of the self-help groups (SHGs) in Jangaon district on a pilot basis to give a fillip to the local artisans.
A delegation comprising the representatives of e-commerce giant Flipkart and the officials of the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) met the Minister at his camp office in the tri-city of Warangal on Tuesday.
According to official sources, the members of the delegation told the Minister that the e-commerce major recently forged a mutually beneficial tie-up with the SERP in Wanaparthy district to create online marketing opportunities for the products of the SHGs on the e-commerce platform.
Responding to the proposal, the Minister asked the officials concerned to finalise the modalities for a similar tie-up in Jangaon district to promote the sale of products of the local artisans through the e-commerce platform for the economic empowerment of women SHGs.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.