SERP-Flipkart tie-up mooted in Jangaon district

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister E. Dayakar Rao has asked the officials to prepare a proposal to provide an online platform to facilitate the sale of the products of the self-help groups (SHGs) in Jangaon district on a pilot basis to give a fillip to the local artisans.

A delegation comprising the representatives of e-commerce giant Flipkart and the officials of the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) met the Minister at his camp office in the tri-city of Warangal on Tuesday.

According to official sources, the members of the delegation told the Minister that the e-commerce major recently forged a mutually beneficial tie-up with the SERP in Wanaparthy district to create online marketing opportunities for the products of the SHGs on the e-commerce platform.

Responding to the proposal, the Minister asked the officials concerned to finalise the modalities for a similar tie-up in Jangaon district to promote the sale of products of the local artisans through the e-commerce platform for the economic empowerment of women SHGs.