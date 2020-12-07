Sero surveillance can help ascertain prevalence

RT-PCR should be preferred over rapid antigen tests for greater accuracy’

The number of tests performed and COVID-19 cases detected in the past two weeks indicate that virus prevalence is on the decline in Telangana. However, there are other means to ascertain if the incidence rate (the rate at which new cases are detected) has come down. One of them is sero surveillance, which measures antibodies against a disease. While that method has been conducted twice in the State, another round will help to ascertain the trend.

Director at Indian Institute of Public Health-Hyderabad, G.V.S. Murthy said if the sero prevalence has increased and rate of admissions and deaths have come down, it indicates that case load is on the decline. “Across the southern part of our country, there seems to be much lesser case load and higher sero prevalence. This is evidence that the new case load is perhaps decreasing compared to what the situation was three months ago,” Dr Murthy said.

Director of CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Rakesh Mishra pointed out that the method of tests adopted to test the samples is important. The Health department uses a mix of rapid antigen tests (RAT) and RT-PCR to examine people for coronavirus. However, the break-up of tests between the two methods is not mentioned in media bulletin issued by the department.

Dr Mishra said that since the sensitivity or RAT is low — just about 50% to 60% — when compared to RT-PCR, all cases may not be detected.

At CCMB and Centre for DNA Finger Printing and Diagnostics, only RT-PCR tests are relied on. “And we are testing less number of samples now. Earlier, we used to test around 300-500 samples a day which has now dropped to around 150. The testing by RT-PCR method has significantly reduced, and RAT numbers are more. We are conducting tests, but the method adopted is important,” the CCMB chief said.

Apart from sero surveillance, he suggested sewage surveillance to know understand the prevalence of the virus. “If the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) approves, we can conduct sewage surveillance and inform them whether the prevalence has increased or decreased,” he said.

People puzzled

While the COVID cases appear to be on a downward slope, people are curious to know how coronavirus cases in the State did not increase despite large gatherings during festivals and in the aftermath of the October flooding in Hyderabad when it was not possible to observe precautions such as hand-hygiene and physical distancing. In fact, it was predicted that the festive occasions and the calamity could lead to second wave of COVID-19 in the State.

Another major event which could lead to spike is mass gatherings for campaigning of the just-concluded GHMC elections.