Sermons at city mosques cancelled

While Shab-e-Meraj, popularly known as jaagne ki raa, sermons and public meetings in different parts of the city on Sunday remained cancelled, the Shahi Masjid in Public Gardens announced that the sermon would go ahead as planned, but in cyberspace.

Speaking to The Hindu, Maulana Ahsan Hamoomi, khateeb of the mosque, said the decision was taken in view of the novel coronavirus cases in the country and is in line with a larger consensus of faith leaders.

Meanwhile, the Jamiat-e-Ulama-Telangana and Andhra Pradesh issued a revised set of guidelines for mosques in the State in view of the lockdown. Maulana Hafiz Peer Shabbir, president of the organisation, said that directions have been issued to managing committees to give the call for prayer five to seven minutes before the congregation, perform obligatory prayers and close the mosque immediately after. No sermons or meetings in mosques will be entertained, he said.

Further, a couple of mosques, including one in Malakpet area, were either closed completely for the shutdown or severely restricted the congregation.

Temples closed

All temples across the State will remain closed for devotees till March 31 as part of the efforts to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, daily rituals of deities will continue with a limited number of priests. “For the past few days, we were allowing a few devotees in the evening. Since the government has announced a complete lockdown, our temple will be closed to devotees. However, all kainkaryam will continue as usual,” the priest of a city temple said.