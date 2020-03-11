Serial killings case: HC to hear appeal

HYDERABAD

11 March 2020 07:46 IST

Notices issued to convict after police seek confirmation of capital punishment

Telangana High Court on Tuesday issued notices to Marri Srinivas Reddy, who was awarded death sentence by a trial court in a serial killings case, after Rachakonda police wrote a letter seeking confirmation of capital punishment.

Reddy was awarded death sentence in two murders and life imprisonment in third murder by the trial court on this February 6. The police wrote letters to the HC for confirmation of the death sentence as per the provisions of Criminal Procedure Code.

Already, the convict filed petitions appealing against the trial court verdicts.

A bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy said the petitions filed by the convict and the letters written by the police would be heard. Lawyer T. Niranjan Reddy was appointed as Amicus Curiae in the case.

Speed governors to heavy vehicles

Meanwhile, the HC on Tuesday issued notices to Transport Commissioner and others in a writ petition questioning the government’s decision to reduce the bank guarantee sum from one crore rupees to five lakh rupees to agencies procuring and affixing speed governors to heavy commercial vehicles.

The petition was filed by a manufacturer of speed governors and came up for hearing before Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili. The Central government made fixation of speed governors to all heavy commercial vehicles. In Telangana State, nearly 3.5 lakh heavy commercial vehicles were registered.

When the government fixed one crore rupees bank guarantee, three dealers were selected for fixation of speed governors. The number of dealers went up to 17 after the bank guarantee amount was reduced to five lakh rupees. The petitioner said, however, the dealers were charging ₹6,000 per one speed governor while the price of it was around ₹2,000. The petition was posted after two weeks for hearing.