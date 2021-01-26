‘Serial killer’ who targeted women held

HYDERABAD

26 January 2021 22:23 IST

He was arrested in connection with 21 cases, of which 16 are under the ‘murder for gain’ category

An alleged serial killer, whose primary victims were women, was apprehended, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Maina Ramulu (45), a stone cutter and resident of Borabanda. According to Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar, he was arrested in connection with 21 cases, of which 16 are under the ‘murder for gain’ category. The apprehension of Ramulu led to the detection of two murders, that of Kavala Venkatamma (50), a resident of Venkatagiri in Jubilee Hills, and of an unidentified woman aged between 35 and 45 years. “He was married at an early age after which his wife escaped. It created some mental impact (on the accused),” Mr Kumar said, adding that all his victims were women. The cases include those allegedly committed in Toopran, Raidurgam, Dundigal, Narsapur, Narsingi and Sangareddy Rural. He is also involved in property offences, police said.

On January 1, the husband of one of his victims Kavala Venkatamma approached the Jubilee Hills police with a complaint stating that she was missing. The North Zone Task Force began to look for her and found her body on January 4 near the railway tracks in Ankushapur village. Police said that while the accused was sentenced to life by a local court in 2011 in connection with a murder case registered at the Narsingi Police Station, he managed to escape along with five others while they were being treated at the Institute of Mental Health, Erragadda. A case was registered at the S R Nagar Police Station.

After his escape, the accused allegedly committed five murders for gain in Bowenpally, Chandanagar and Dundigal police station limits. Subsequently, he was arrested by the Bowenpally police but was released in October 2018 based on an appeal filed in the High Court, police said.

The accused allegedly confessed to murdering the unidentified victim who he met in December last year in a toddy compound. He allegedly offered her liquor and money for sexual favour, took her to Japtha Singipally village in Siddipet, after which he strangulated her with a sari and decamped after stealing her silver ornaments. In the same month, he allegedly met the other victim, Kavala Venkatamma at the Yousufguda toddy compound. He allegedly took her to Ankushapur village where they consumed liquor . The accused then picked up an argument with her and allegedly smashed her head with a boulder and fled the scene.