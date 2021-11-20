Sequel to Chief Minister’s dharna, claims TRS

Decision with an eye on polls: Revanth

The ruling TRS has said the announcement by Prime Minister was a sequel to dharna by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in Hyderabad on Thursday demanding the FCI to procure the rice produced in the State in ensuing rabi. Minister S. Niranjan Reddy said Mr Modi read the writing on the wall and made the announcement. The seed of the laws were sown by the Congress and nurtured by the BJP. Minister T. Harish Rao tweeted the Centre tasted the valour and struggles of farmers as they stood steadfast on the roads of the capital day in and day out. State Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy said the decision was taken with an eye on UP elections. CPI national secretary K. Narayana said the decision showed how even a tough heart inevitably melted down.