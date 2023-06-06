HamberMenu
Septuagenarian injured in stray dog attack in Hyderabad

June 06, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 71-year-old man suffered minor injuries after he was attacked by a stray dog in Shantiniketan Colony of Mahendra Hills under Secunderabad Cantonment Board area.

The incident occurred when B. Prakash, a retired nuclear scientist, was out on his daily evening walk on Monday. While returning home, a stray dog started chasing him and suddenly bit him on his right leg. “I tried to get the dog off of me, but it was aggressive, and attacked me again. I fell on the road, leading to bleeding near my eyes,” Mr.Prakash told this reporter.

He rushed to KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad, where he was administered anti-Rabivax and Rabishield injections. He was later discharged.

