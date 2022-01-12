Septuagenarian arrested for sexually assaulting minor

Meerpet police of Rachakonda commissionerate on Monday arrested Gade Veera Reddy, author and publisher at the popular city-based Sujatha Law Books Private Limited, for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl.

The police disclosing details of the arrest and the linked incident to media persons on Tuesday, said 72-year-old Reddy, a resident of Barkathpura, assaulted the minor daughter of his former maid servant.

The reported assault, according to parents of the 13-year-old girl, took place at their house in Meerpet police limits in December when the elderly was not present.

Reddy used to frequent the victim’s family as the mother, who is a tailor, stitched bags for his law books. She had worked as his maid servant in 2010 and as a watch-woman for his plots at Badanpet last in 2017.

Following the complaint and preliminary investigations, police said it has seized two non-judicial stamp papers from Reddy, that he reportedly sent to the victim’s family over WhatsApp for a settlement to withdraw the police complaint. He was booked for sexual assault, criminal intimidation, and related violations under the SC/ST Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Reddy was remanded in judicial custody at Cherlapally prison.