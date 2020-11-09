Sepoy Mahesh is 54th martyr from Telangana

HYDERABAD

09 November 2020 23:29 IST

In the last two decades alone 24 personnel were killed mostly in forward areas

Twenty-six year-old Ryada Mahesh has joined the long list of 53 other martyrs from Telangana State, who had sacrificed their lives during the call of duty in wars with Pakistan and China besides securing our borders with the two neighbouring countries in the last 58 years.

Data compiled by the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Telangana revealed that till the martyrdom of Mahesh on Sunday during a fierce exchange of fire near the Line of Control (LoC) at Machil sector in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district, the tally of 53 deceased armed forces personnel included 11 Commissioned officers and rest Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and Other Ranks (OR).

Only in June this year Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu of old Nalgonda district was killed during action in North Galwan Nala in Eastern Ladakh border while leading his unit against Chinese forces. In the last two decades alone 24 personnel were killed mostly in forward areas during operations such as Operation Vijay, Varuna, Rakshak, Meghdoot, Pawan, Hifazat and Parakram guarding our borders. Eight others laid down their lives during the Indo-Pak war in 1965 and 1971. While the data of World War I and II casualties from old Hyderabad State is now available some interesting information compiled by the Sainik Welfare Directorate shows that the earliest record of Sino-India War of 1962, also called Chinese aggression, saw Sepoy Md. Yusuf of Andole mandal in Medak district laying down his life.

Advertising

Advertising

Two in Sri Lanka

Two soldiers – Lance Naiks – K. Sudhakar Rao and V. John Babu of Hyderabad were killed in Sri Lanka in 1987. They were part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force sent by the Union Government to Sri Lanka. In 2002 Lt Colonel S C H NJ Raja was killed while on UN Mission in Congo and another Colonel S. Madhava Perumal lost his life in IED blast. Paying glowing tributes to Jawan Mahesh, Honorary Flying Officer K. Jaganantham, who is the general secretary of National Ex-servicemen Coordination Committee - Telangana said, the situation on the LoC was like a war even though it is peacetime. “The soldiers guarding our borders alone know the sufferings they undergo in the hostile weather condition and terrain. Their commitment and dedication to protect the borders cannot be valued in terms of financial and other assistance. I request the State government to ensure that all the martyrs’ families are provided proper rehablitation and resettlement packages like the one extended by Centre,” Mr. Jaganthanam said. Director of Sainik Welfare Colon Ramesh Kumar said the Telangana government was committed to the welfare and rehabilitation of the deceased family members of armed forces. The family of the martyr was paid an ex gratia of ₹ 5 lakh and additional ₹ 2 lakh was given by the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. This apart, a piece of housing plot and employment opportunity for one family member on compassionate grounds was high on the agenda of State government, he said.