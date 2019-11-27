Separate swine flu wards in govt. hospitals

Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that separate wards with 500 beds were set up in government hospitals to treat swine flu patients. He held a review meeting with officials of the Health department on Tuesday, which would continue till Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, he said that they were planning to open cancer treatment centres at 12 teaching hospitals in the State.

During his recent trip to New Delhi, Mr. Rajender requested Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to allot two cancer centres to the State. Currently, treatment is provided only at MNJ Institute of Oncology and Cancer Research Centre.

Plans were afloat to provide Telangana Diagnostic Laboratories in all districts. The concept of mobile labs too was being explored.

OGH restoration

A team visited Osmania General Hospital to find details for restoration of the heritage structure.

Earlier, officials had said more than ₹20 crore would be needed for restoration of the more than century old In-Patient Block.