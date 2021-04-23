Separate slots for frontline workers at PHCs

Elderly find it taxing to wait their turn

A visit to any primary health centre (PHC) during these testing times might well reflect the other side of how a government establishment is functioning in the vaccination drive especially as they seem to have become the first-choice destination because it is free and hassle-free.

All that a citizen looking for a vaccine jab — be it the first dose or the second dose — can just walk in with an original Aadhaar card, be at the PHC around 9 a.m and get the token. “There has been a heavy rush in recent days and we have had to turn away citizens for want of a vaccine as the number of doses are limited,” said an official.

But again, like in many government centres, the more ‘influential’ and the deserving frontline warriors getting vaccinated without being in the queue is a familiar sight. For instance, at Sriramnagar PHC, policemen, medical and health personnel were taking the vaccine bypassing the queues. While they do certainly have the right to get jabbed first, it caused consternation among the waiting elderly citizens.

“No one questions the right of frontline workers to get the vaccine but they can be allotted a separate slot in the afternoon for the vaccination because they are many diabetic and aged persons standing in the queue since morning as it is taking a couple of hours for their turn to come. Many have reached here after breakfast and it is lunch time now. It would save lot of time and tension on the health front,” pointed out a senior citizen, not wishing to be identified.

A senior official at the PHC agreed it was a sound idea but stated that the decision has to be taken up by the higher ups with regard to specific timings for different categories.

