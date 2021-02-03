Separate sewage from storm water to protect Hussainsagar: NGT panel

HYDERABAD

03 February 2021 23:38 IST

‘Treated sewage should be used for other purposes rather than being let into the lake’

The joint committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to inspect the Hussainsagar, in its recommendations, mentioned that sewage and storm water need to be separated in order to protect the lake.

The treated sewage should be used for other purposes rather than being let into the lake, the report by the four-member committee, constituted following a petition by lake activist Lubna Sarwath, said.

The committee has members drawn from National Institute of Hydrology, IIT-Hyderabad, Regional office of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Advertising

Advertising

The committee punctured the government’s claims of effectively protecting the lake’s water through sewage treatment plants and bio-remediation measures. Bio-remediation was conducted only in the lake between March and August last year, while the sources of pollution remain the same, the report said.

Despite the additional Interception & Diversion structures built on Kukatpally nala, about 30 to 40% untreated sewage, probably combined with industrial seepage, enters the Hussainsagar through overflow, the committee observed.

Further, though the sewage has been diverted from Balkapur nala, Banjara nala and Yousufguda nala, during peak sewage flow and also when mixed with storm water flows during monsoons, the untreated water overflows the barrier of marginal height and enters the lake.

During the committee’s visit, it was observed that due to dysfunctional STP, the stream of sewage from Balkapur nala has been diverted to Golnaka drain, which traverses to the Amberpet STP. Surplus water from Hussainsagar too confluences with the Golnaka drain from where 80 million litres of water per day is released to the Amberpet STP. The remaining untreated sewage reaches Musi river, polluting it.

Despite the officials’ claims about treating 30 MLD of water from Picket nala, the committee, during physical inspection, observed partial mixing of untreated sewage with treated water from STP.

The committee further indicted HMDA for not carrying out repairs to the surplus weir of the lake after monsoons as promised earlier, and for not installing flow measurement devices to measure the sewage flows into nalas, the lake and the Musi.

The city has storm water flowing along with the sewage, which is diverted to STP, due to which fresh flows of storm water are reduced into the river. Separating storm water from sewage will not only reduce the load on STP but also bring down pollution of water bodies, the report noted.

Instead, constructing more I&D structures to divert sewage flows will end up increasing the pollution in the Musi, it said.

The committee has recommended a detailed study to measure and estimate sewage and storm water flows into the Hussainsagar and into the Musi. As temporary measures, suitable bio-remediation of the nalas may be carried out after the barrier structure, and the number of high jet fountains may be increased from the existing seven to improve the dissolved oxygen.