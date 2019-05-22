Separate polls to Assembly, LS helped us: Laxman

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Telangana unit is expecting a far better performance in the Lok Sabha elections for which the results would be announced on Thursday when compared to the Assembly polls held late last year. “We had won just one seat last time, so anything more than that is a bonus. We have fought hard in all the 17 constituencies, and in seven places, we have put up a strong performance solely due to the Modi factor,” asserted party president K. Laxman.

Holding separate polls to the Assembly and the Parliament has actually benefited the party as it could project better the national issues and Modi’s decisive leadership, even though the ruling TRS had called for advance polls for its own “selfish interest”, he said.

In an informal chat with the media at the party office, Mr. Laxman pointed out that the party candidates had always polled better in the LS polls when compared to the Assembly elections in Telangana. And he expects the trend to continue this time too. “There would be no need for the BJP to reach out to either TRS or YSR Congress as the NDA is likely to win on its own,” he said. “The exit polls may have given a forthcoming trend of the results to come, but the party’s own cadre have been pretty sure of reaching up to 300 seats comfortably. In fact, my expectation is that we will do much better than what the exit polls say both here and nationwide,” he claimed.

He forecasts ‘major changes’ in TS political landscape in the days ahead with the BJP all set to occupy the Opposition space ‘vacated’ by Congress. “Now, people believe in us to be the only party to take on the TRS family and the dictatorial rule. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and national president Amit Shah are clear on the party’s role in TS. The TRS is a water balloon and could burst any time. Please await major defections to our party soon,” he added.