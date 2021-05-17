Sensitise police in helping the public get hospital admissions: HC

HYDERABAD

Court also wants civic bodies to tie up with NGOs to start community kitchens for COVID patients

The Telangana High Court on Monday instructed the Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy to ensure that police personnel were sensitised to extend helping hand to any person approaching them for admission in government hospitals.

A bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy said local police personnel should render all necessary assistance to such persons in securing admissions in government hospitals. The direction was issued after lawyer Chikkudu Prabhakar drew attention of the court to the death of a pregnant woman who was denied admission in a government hospital in the State capital in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic.

Twenty-two-year-old Pavani from Medchal-Malkajgiri district was taken to different hospitals in city reportedly after she developed some complications. The pregnant woman was not COVID-positive but could not secure admission in any private or government hospital. After being taken first to a corporate hospital and then different government hospitals, she died in the ambulance.

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy recalled that during the first wave of coronavirus last year, a pregnant woman died after being compelled to run from pillar to post to secure hospital admission. An inquiry was launched and action was initiated against doctors of the government hospitals concerned holding them responsible for her death. It was unfortunate that such instances recurred, and in this backdrop police need to be told to extend helping hand to people approaching them for admissions in government hospitals, the judge felt.

Recalling its order to the State government not to stop ambulances bringing COVID-19 patients from neighbouing States into Telangana, the bench observed that Union government had enhanced allocation of oxygen and life saving drugs to the State.

Expressing unhappiness over Advocate General B.S. Prasad seeking more time for the State government to comply with its earlier directions, the bench said it cannot hear the matters every alternative day. “Put your house in order...Don’t tell us that you need more time” the bench observed, posting the matters to June 1 for next hearing.

Taking into consideration instances of entire members of a family falling sick due to the virus, the bench said community kitchens were the need of the hour. The bench instructed the government to ensure authorities of all civic bodies across the State tied up with voluntary organisations to supply food to COVID-19 affected families free of cost or at nominal price. Immediate steps should be taken in this regard, the bench said.

The bench made it clear to the AG that authorities should not indulge in evacuation of villagers whose properties were acquired for Kaleshwaram project during the lockdown period. Lawyer Arjun complained that authorities were evacuating villagers, some of whom tested positive for the virus, in Mothugupally village.