Seniors hopeful of being heard by AICC before naming new PCC chief

HYDERABAD

14 December 2020 22:31 IST

Many leaders “trying” for Sonia and Rahul’s appointment

Senior leaders of the Congress in the State are hopeful that the party high command would name the name chief for Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) only after taking their opinion one more time.

Many of the senior leaders, including those who are in the race for TPCC chief’s post by staking their claim of being the potential contenders either openly or making efforts through their links within the party, are learnt to be trying for the appointment of AICC acting-president Sonia Gandhi and former president Rahul Gandhi.

They are of the opinion that there is a need to take their opinion one more time, although all of them say that they would abide by the party leadership’s decision.

Advertising

Advertising

“We want to be heard by the party leadership directly (personally) so that our opinion gets some weightage in the selection of new chief for PCC, who will lead the party efficiently in the next Assembly elections,” a senior leader in the race for PCC chief’s post said.

Taken aback by reports in a section of the media spilling beans on the frontrunner for TPCC chief’s post, the seniors have intensified their efforts to take their voice/opinion to the party high command.

“We are feeling let down by such reports as a majority of party’s rank and file associated with it for long are strongly against the party’s reins going into the hands of new comers, although the voice built around such new comers is loud as it too has come from outside,” a former minister said reacting on the developments.

In case money power is considered as one of the major criterion by the high command, there are several options, including the party legislator (MLC) and former MP Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy as he alone could spare ₹1,000 crore, a vocal senior leader said on Monday.

He alleged that it is TRS and BJP that have made the process of elections money-oriented as the influence of money was less on elections till 2014.

According to the senior leader, a majority of Congressmen associated with the party for decades are of the firm opinion that selection of the new PCC chief should take place with coordination of all, as the morale of the party in the State is at low-ebb after the two successive poor performances – Dubbak by-election and GHMC election. “Such a situation warrants a leader who takes along all together to make an impact and not just one who bulldozes purely with the brute power of sectoral support,” he felt hoping that the new TPCC chief would lead the party with all might.