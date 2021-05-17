Senior TRS leader no more

KHAMMAM

17 May 2021 21:37 IST

Senior TRS leader and former chairman of the Telangana State Industrial Development Corporation (TSIDC) Shaik Budan Baig died due to post-COVID-19 complications while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru on Monday evening. He was 60.

According to party sources, Mr Baig had recovered from COVID-19 a couple of days ago after undergoing treatment at a local hospital early this month. He again fell sick a week ago due to suspected post-COVID-19 complications. He was subsequently admitted to a super-specialty hospital in Bengaluru, where his son is working as a doctor, sources added. He succumbed to the post-COVID-19 complications while undergoing treatment at the hospital late on Monday evening.

Mr Baig, an alumnus of the Regional Engineer College, Warangal, was a student union leader during the college days and later actively participated in the separate Telangana movement.

He unsuccessfully contested from Khammam Parliament seat as the TRS candidate in 2014 elections.

Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao, Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar, the TRS district office in-charge RJC Krishna and others expressed grief over the sudden demise of Mr Baig and offered their condolences to the bereaved family.