Senior resident doctors breathe a sigh of relief

HYDERABAD

27 July 2020 23:42 IST

Govt. allows mutual transfer of allotments within specialisations

Newly-appointed senior resident doctors posted at various government hospitals were partly relieved after officials allowed mutual transfer of allotments within specialisations.

For example, if one pulmonologist each is posted at government hospitals in Siddipet and Hyderabad, they can mutually transfer the allotments between them. But they cannot exchange the post with doctors of other specialisations.

Around 1,191 post graduate (PG) students from various specialisations, who appeared for final year examinations this year, were absorbed as senior resident (SR) doctors for a monthly salary of ₹70,000 plus financial incentive of 10% of gross monthly remuneration.

Earlier, medical students had to work at government hospitals for a year after completing three years of PG to register themselves at Telangana State Medical Council as a specialist doctor. This one-year mandatory service is known as senior residency. However, this mandatory service was revoked in 2018. Only those who wanted to work in government hospitals had to apply to work as SR doctors and counselling was held to allot postings.

This one-year service was re-introduced this year. However, counselling was not held to allot postings. The newly absorbed SR doctors requested authorities to allow them to mutually transfer allotments, and provide them with accommodation.

They said that they met Director of Medical Education K. Ramesh Reddy on Monday who allowed this mutual transfer within departments.

Of all the specialisations, those from anesthesia, pulmonology, and general medicine provide critical care to COVID-19 patients. “Our choices will increase if we are allowed to transfer allotment with other specialisations barring with doctors from anaesthesia, general medicine, and pulmonology who are involved in critical care,” a SR doctor said.

‘Need accommodation’

Expressing concern about the safety of their families, they said they can work without a worry if accommodation is provided to them. “Since we work at hospitals, the fear of spreading the virus keeps playing in our mind. We can beat this anxiety if accommodation is given in and around the city,” they said.