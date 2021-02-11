Senior police officers lead by example

Take vaccine to build confidence among juniors; hesitancy noted among FLWs

Senior officers of the police department took COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday as part of the immunisation drive for frontline workers (FLWs). Health department officials said this send across a message to the officers’ subordinates that the vaccine is safe.

Among seven senior officers who took the vaccine at State Health Campus, Koti, were Ravi Gupta, principal secretary, State Home department, and Sandeep Shandilya, ADGP (Railways and Road Safety). Their subordinates took the jab too. The number of beneficiaries among FLWs who are turning up to take the vaccine is low, clearly indicating hesitancy to take the vaccine.

From January 16, when the vaccination drive was launched, till February 10, a total of 2,57,940 beneficiaries were vaccinated.

Of them, 1,93,485 were healthcare workers (HCWs) in the government and private sector, and the remaining 64,455 are FLWs from Police, Municipality, Panchayat Raj, and Revenue departments.

The targeted number of HCWs were around 3,31,124 and a little over 58% of them took the jabs. The drive for FLWs was launched on February 6. Till February 10, the Health department targeted vaccination of 1,75,095 FLWs, but only 64,455 took the jab, which comes to 37% of the target.

Speaking to media personnel on the occasion, Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao said they have observed some hesitancy among FLWs to take the coronavirus jab.

“Please take the vaccine when your turn comes. It protects you when you get exposed to the virus,” he said.

Dr Srinivasa Rao said senior police officers were given Covisheild, and added that he took Covaxin and was doing fine.

35% of target met

Health staff administered COVID-19 vaccine to 14,457 FLWs on Wednesday. One case of severe Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) and three minor AEFI cases were reported. While the target on Wednesday was 41,850 beneficiaries, only 35% took the jab.

The drive for the FLWs would end on Friday.