Senior Maoist leader dies of heart-attack in Dandakaranya

Kathi Mohan Rao alias Dhamadhada, a well-educated senior Maoist leader from Garla village in Mahabubabad district, reportedly died of heart-attack in neighbouring Chhattisgarh’s Dandakaranya forest region on Thursday.

Mohan Rao, who has been working underground for the last three decades, breathed his last following heart-attack despite best efforts by the Maoist cadres to save him, according to a statement issued by the CPI (Maoist) State committee official spokesperson Jagan on Sunday. His funeral was conducted with revolutionary traditions on June 11 in Dandakaranya, the statement said.

Mohan Rao was closely associated with the Radical Students Union (RSU) during his college days while pursuing M.Sc in Kakatiya University in early 1980s. He started his underground life by joining the then People’s War Group’s Mahadevpur area squad in 1991. He was arrested in 1992 while undergoing treatment for an ailment at a hospital and after release from jail returned to underground life.

He subsequently served as a ‘teacher’ in a school run by the Maoists’ ‘Janatana Sarkar’ for sometime in Dandakaranya region. He remained in underground life serving the Maoist outfit till his last breath.