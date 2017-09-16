Senior journalist Suresh Krishnamoorthy no more

Suresh Krishnamoorthy, Senior Assistant Editor, Reporting, at The Hindu, Hyderabad, passed away here on Saturday.

He was 52 and is survived by his wife Subbulaxmi and daughter Tanmayi.

Mr. Krishnamoorthy collapsed in the morning at his house at Begumpet and was declared brought dead at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences. His mortal remains were preserved at the NIMS morgue till the arrival of his parents and brother from the U.S.

He had started his career as The Hindu’s District Correspondent in Anantapur in 1991 before being transferred to Hyderabad. He had completed 25 years of service before his untimely demise. The senior journalist was to receive an award on completion of 25 years of service in The Hindu at a function in Chennai on September 20.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao expressed shock over the death of Mr. Krishnamoorthy. He recalled his association with the senior journalist and conveyed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Leader of the Opposition in Council Md. Ali Shabbir, former Minister J. Geeta Reddy and others observed one-minute silence in memory of Mr. Krishnamoorthy. TDP leader Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy paid his tributes to the senior journalist at NIMS.

YSR Congress president Y.S Jaganmohan Reddy, in a message, expressed grief over the untimely death of the senior journalist. He has covered political and film events with great standards for The Hindu daily, Mr. Jagan said.

BJP Telangana State president K. Laxman said: “His reportage has always been dispassionate, coherent and clear, which is an evidence of his understanding of the issues.” Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari, Telangana Ministers K.T. Rama Rao, T. Harish Rao, C. Laxma Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao condoled his untimely demise.

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu spoke to Mr. Krishnamoorthy’s wife and offered his condolences.

The Telangana Working Journalists’ Federation, Press Club Hyderabad and Indian Journalists’ Union (IJU), in separate statements, condoled the death of Mr. Krishnamoorthy.

Actor Pawan Kalyan, in his tweet, said, “It’s quite a shock to hear about the sudden n painful demise of well known senior journalist (of Hindu) Sri. Suresh. In my personal interactions with him in all these years;I always found him as a man of great warmth, ability and with good sense of humour. Still his image n words from our last meeting is lingering in my mind. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends & journalist brethren. May his soul rest in peace.”