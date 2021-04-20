Senior journalist Amarnath passes away due to COVID-19 complications

He made invaluable services with regard to freedom of the press, rights and welfare of journalists during his 40-year stint in the profession

Senior journalist and former member of the Press Council of India (PCI), Kosuri Amarnath passed away on Tuesday due to COVID-19 complications at the Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) here. He was 69 and is survived by his wife and son.

Affectionately called ‘Babai’ by his colleagues and juniors, he made invaluable services with regard to freedom of the press, rights and welfare of journalists during his 40-year stint in the profession. He was member of PCI for two terms representing Indian Journalists Union (IJU). Heading a PCI committee on attacks against journalists, he extensively toured across the country and submitted a detailed report in which he made out a case for the necessity of a separate statute for the safety of working journalists.

Mr. Amarnath served Andhra Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) as its president in the undivided State of Andhra Pradesh. He was IJU secretary for three terms. Born in Mamuduru village of West Godavari district, he first started his career as a staff member of UPSC in New Delhi. Later, he joined Andhra Bhoomi Telugu news daily in Hyderabad as an editorial team member. He worked in Vijayawada and Rajahmundry as well. He retired in 2010 as News Editor.

Since the last four years, he has been editing Scribes News, a specialised magazine dedicated to the issues of journalists run by the IJU.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao condoled the death of the senior scribe and recalled his contribution to the field. IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao, Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh also condoled the death of the senior journalist. K. Sreenivas Reddy, president, IJU; Devulapalli Amar, former president; Ambati Anjaneyulu, vice-president IJU; I. V. Subba Rao, Chandu Janardhan, president and general secretary of APUWJ; N Sekhar, Virahath Ali president and general secretary of Telangana State Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ) expressed deep sorrow over is demise.