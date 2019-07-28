Senior IAS officer seeks voluntary retirement

Senior IAS officer A. Murali on Saturday sought premature retirement 10 months ahead of attaining the age of superannuation.

Mr. Murali, who is Director of Telangana Government Oriental Manuscripts Library and Research Institute, handed over a letter to Chief Secretary S.K. Joshi, seeking voluntary retirement from August 31.

The bureaucrat was said to be unhappy that he was transferred to an insignificant post where he had no work for the last one and a half years. He was of the belief that, in his 38-year service, he had never handled a post where there was no work. Moreover, the post was not meant for an IAS officer and therefore did not carry with it facilities like a car reserved for them.

An advocate of priority to health and education in government deliverables, Mr. Murali was sore that school buildings were in a pathetic condition in Telangana. Very little was spent by the government on schools. Ruling out joining politics, he said he would do his bit for education on retirement.

He had earned a name for himself as the Collector of Bhoopalpally district and chief executive officer of the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty which undertook comprehensive survey of of all households in the State five years ago.