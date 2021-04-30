Special CS Chitra Ramchandran retires

Special Chief Secretary Chitra Ramachandran was accorded a warm farewell by officers and staff on her superannuation from service on Friday. Commissioner of Collegiate and Technical Education Navin Mittal, Commissioner and Secretary Intermediate Education Syed Omer Jaleel and others participated in the function duly observing strict COVID protocols on Thursday at the Vidhya Bhavan.

Mr. Mittal recalled the critical decisions taken by her in the challenging times of lockdown, which helped the department in facing the challenges successfully while Mr. Jaleel recalled his association with her from the Municipal Corporation of Hyderabad (MCH) and now in the education department.

The department had successfully conducted the Intermediate exams, valuation work and gave flawless results because of continuous monitoring and valuable inputs given by Mrs. Ramachandran. Online classes were also initiated at a very short notice during the lockdown as a result of constant encouragement. All the pending promotions were cleared during her tenure.

The Special CS said she owed a lot to her father for her success in life. She spoke warmly of the affection and unstinted support of her colleagues in all her tenures which made it successful, a press release said.