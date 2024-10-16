Senior gynaecologist from city passes away at 91

Senior gynaecologist Dr. Kotha Ushalakshmi passed away in Hyderabad on October 15 at the age of 91. Diagnosed with breast cancer at 69, she faced the illness with remarkable strength and determination. Her personal battle with cancer led to the founding of the Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation, a non-profit organisation, in September 2007. Dr. Ushalakshmi was also a Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, dedicating much of her career to Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad.