Senior citizen falls to death

Hyderabad

23 April 2021 23:26 IST

A 83-year-old man was found dead in a pool of blood on the premises of a high-rise apartment complex at Khajaguda under Raidurgam police station here on Friday.

Police said that the victim, Vuyyuru Laxminarayana, accidentally slipped from the balcony of his flat on the 10th floor of Green Grace Apartment. “He woke up around 5 a.m. and went to the balcony to wash his clothes, accidentally slipped, and fell,” the investigators said. Laxminarayana suffered multiple injuries and died on the spot.

