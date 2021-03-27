A 68-year-old man was killed after a speeding car hit his scooter at Kandukur village in Ranga Reddy district here on Saturday. The victim, Pedda Ankam Rao, a farmer from Kandukur, left home on Saturday morning to refuel his scooter at a pump on Srisailam Highway. He was standing near the pump when a speeding car rammed his bike at around 9.25 a.m. He suffered severe injuries and died on the spot.
Senior citizen dies in road accident
Staff Reporter
Hyderabad,
March 27, 2021 23:49 IST
Staff Reporter
Hyderabad,
March 27, 2021 23:49 IST
