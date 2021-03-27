Senior citizen dies in road accident

A 68-year-old man was killed after a speeding car hit his scooter at Kandukur village in Ranga Reddy district here on Saturday. The victim, Pedda Ankam Rao, a farmer from Kandukur, left home on Saturday morning to refuel his scooter at a pump on Srisailam Highway. He was standing near the pump when a speeding car rammed his bike at around 9.25 a.m. He suffered severe injuries and died on the spot.