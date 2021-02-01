Senior BJP leaders welcome budget

Arrest of 38 party leaders, workers in Warangal condemned

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy and TS party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar welcomed the Union Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday.

The budget reflected the Modi's government's focus on infrastructure, health, social welfare and human resource development. The proposal to set up more textile parks will help generate employment, observed Mr. Kishan Reddy in his message.

The importance given to COVID vaccination by allotting ₹.35,400 crore shows the government's commitment and its self-reliance policies towards building a five trillion economy, he said. Mr. Sanjay Kumar was especially pleased that womenfolk will get benefitted with the free cylinder scheme extension and said the proposals will help the country's economy to recover from the pandemic.

The budget figures showed that the government had allotted ₹.1.72 lakh crore for minimum support price and this should put an end to the Opposition criticism against the farm laws. More funds for health and extending the home loan subsidy by another year will be beneficial to people at large.

Arrests condemned

Meanwhile, the BJP has strongly condemned the arrest 38 of its leaders and party workers in Warangal and accused the Minister for IT, Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao of forcing the police to take such an “one-sided action.”

The party was protesting before the house of TRS Parkala MLA Dharma Reddy for his comments on collection of funds for Ram Janmabhoomi Temple when the police swooped down on them without any provocation, said the party president in a press statement.

He demanded the MLA to withdraw his comments and apologise or he will continue to face protests from the party.

The police have been acting in a partisan manner and were mute spectators when party leader Vijaychandra Reddy's house compound wall was demolished using a JCB by TRS activists, he said.

At the same time the police had registered non-bailable cases against district party chief Rao Padma and four other women even while taking no action against the ruling party workers. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao should also make public his stance on this issue as his party MLAs have been making objectionable remarks on the funds collection, he added.