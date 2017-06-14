‘Send children to Govt. schools’

Collector D. Krishna Bhaskar formally launched the ‘Badi Baata’ in Rajivnagar locality of the textile town on Tuesday by participating in rally and going door-to-door along with the students of government school.

During the course of the interaction with the parents, the Collector asked them why they were sending their wards to private schools when the government was providing all facilities to provide quality education to the children.

The parents who caught by surprise by the question and did not have an answer to the Collector.

All facilities

The Collector explained to the parents and the children that the government teachers were qualified and selected after undergoing various examinations.

Pointing out that he had also studied in the government school and college, Mr. Krishna Bhaskar told the parents that the State government was providing free books, uniforms and nutritious midday meals to the students at the government schools.

Quality education

He said that the government schools were very spacious unlike the private schools and has all facilities such as library, laboratory, toilets and playground, among others.

Expressing concern over more than 200 students going to private schools out a total of 510 students in Rajivnagar locality, the Collector urged the parents to send their wards to government schools for quality education on par with private schools. DEO Radhakishan, MEO Ramchander Rao, sarpanch Balaiah and others were also present.