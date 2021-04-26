‘Send ASHAs to check on those in home isolation twice a day’

Govt. approves engaging 755 doctors, other staff on contract basis

Minister for Health Eetala Rajender has instructed officials of the department to send Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) to the residence of COVID-positive persons in home isolation as there is a need to monitor their oxygen levels at least twice a day as neglect of the aspect is resulting in serious respiratory issues.

In a teleconference held with the district medical and health officers, and officials of the department from Hyderabad on Sunday, the Minister said most of the positive cases were in home isolation and there was a need to keep a tab on their condition every day so that they could be hospitalised, if need be, before it was too late as had been happening in many cases reaching government hospitals.

Infection spreading fast

Stating that an infected person in home isolation was spreading infection to other family members faster this time, the Minister said daily monitoring of their condition would help check the severity of virus (load). He also asked the department officials to collect the details of persons getting tested in private hospitals and labs so that home isolation kits could be sent to the homes of positive persons.

The Minister enquired about the availability status of medical oxygen and Remdesivir in government and private hospitals in the State. He instructed the officials to conduct tests on everybody turning up at the centres and give medicines to persons with symptoms irrespective of them testing positive or negative.

Meanwhile, the State government has accorded permission for engaging 449 doctors and other support staff by Directorate of Medical Education and 306 doctors and other staff by Vaidya Vidhana Parishad on contract and outsourcing basis for a period of three months to deal with the emerging situation of the quick COVID spread.