Seminar on Statement of Financial Transactions for sub-registrars

April 12, 2023 07:42 am | Updated 07:42 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Income Tax (Intelligence and Criminal Investigation), Hyderabad had organised the programme to create awareness among the sub-registrars about the mandatory filing. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A seminar to create an awareness on the Statement of Financial Transactions filing, for sub-registrars, was organised here by the Directorate of Income Tax (Intelligence and Criminal Investigation), Hyderabad.

Led by director (I&CI) M. Vijay Kumar, the speakers explained the provisions of the Income Tax Act and the importance of sub-registrars filing the statement to augment the revenue collection. Sub-registrars are statutorily required to report immovable property transactions exceeding ₹30 lakh and collect the permanent account number (PAN) of all parties concerned for transactions exceeding ₹1 lakh. A statement containing all reportable transactions is required to be filed by the sub-registrars by May 31, the organisers of the seminar said in a release.

Mr. Kumar also touched upon the scheme of e-verification that has resulted in filing of updated return in large numbers. Sub-registrars of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and adjacent districts, participated.

