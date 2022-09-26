Seminar on recent advances in chemical and environmental sciences held

Special Correspondent HANAMKONDA
September 26, 2022 20:56 IST

Dignitaries at a two-day national seminar on “Recent Advances in Chemical and Environmental Sciences” held at Kakatiya Government College, in Hanamkonda. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

A two-day national seminar on “Recent Advances in Chemical and Environmental Sciences“ was held at Kakatiya Government College (KGC) in Hanamkonda on September 21 and 22.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) Chairman R Limbadri was the chief guest at the valedictory ceremony, according to a press release.

Presiding over the ceremony the college principal G Raja Reddy lauded the Chemistry department for conducting the RUSA and TSCHE sponsored two-day national seminar coinciding with the KGC’s Golden Jubilee year.

In his address at the valedictory ceremony, Prof. Limbadri suggested that research and development should become a national mission encompassing all sectors of industry, research laboratories and universities to meet the future needs of the society.

Prof Limbardi emphasised on the need for developing green chemistry to address industrial pollution.

He exhorted the chemists to think of designing new technologies that will have a positive impact on the environment and go a long way in conserving the natural resources for future generations.

He also desired that the new advances in chemistry shall improve the quality of life of poor people in the country.

