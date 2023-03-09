ADVERTISEMENT

Seminar on IT provisions for charitable trusts, institutions

March 09, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A seminar on amendments proposed in Union Budget 2023 to provisions related to charitable trusts and institutions was held at the Income Tax Towers, Masab Tank, on Thursday.

Organised by the Exemptions Range, Hyderabad, IT department, the programme for tax practitioners and assessees sought to create an awareness on provisions and various changes proposed.

While income of charitable and religious organisations is exempt, subject to certain conditions, from income tax, it has been observed that the provisions are misused in many cases. Towards putting a check on such misuse, the government of India had brought in several changes in recent years. Sweeping changes have been proposed in Budget 2023 as well, a release from the department said.

Commissioner of Income Tax (Exemptions) AP and TS and Odisha Balakrishna Battula, Joint Commissioner of Income Tax (Exemptions) AP and TS V. Koteswaramma and other officers addressed the gathering.

