Semi-Christmas fetes, feasts held in Khammam

Churches including some dating back to the British era across the erstwhile Khammam district have been decked up with colourful lights ushering in the Christmas festive cheer well ahead of the celebrations slated for Monday.

The historic St. Mary’s CSI Church, the RCM Church, Karunagiri Church and other places of worship have a dazzling glow with they being illuminated with decorative lights.

A slew of Christmas feasts and semi-Christmas fetes were organised at various places in the town on Friday as a prelude to the main festival.

Khammam MLA Puvvada Ajay Kumar attended a Christmas feast organised by the Minorities Welfare Department at Kolipaka function hall in the afternoon.

Semi-Christmas celebrations were held at Gollagudem late in the evening where the essence of Christmas was highlighted through a variety of cultural programmes. Devout worshippers thronged the festivities braving the winter chill.

New clothes and gifts were distributed to poor Christians at similar events held elsewhere in the district.

Meanwhile, the RCM Church of the British period dating back to 1928 in Kothagudem witnessed a flurry of religious activity on Friday.

Arrangements for candlelight services and special mass are being made in the church and other worship houses in the coal belt region in Kothagudem, Yellandu, and other parts of the district.