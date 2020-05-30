Hyderabad

Semester system may be done away with this year

Universities to take final decision seeking approval to changes

Semester system for first year students in degree colleges and other professional courses may be done away with this year given the uncertainty over the start of academic schedule due to COVID-19.

Officials in the Education Department revealed that dilemma over the delay in academic schedule is one of the reasons why the universities are keen on going ahead with the old annual academic system at least for this year. The consensus emerged after a series of meetings to discuss the restart of academic year and safety issues to be tackled.

However, the varsities have to take the final decision seeking approval to the changes in their academic and administrative bodies. “There seems to be no other option but to cancel semester system for the first year students at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels,” a senior official revealed, seeking anonymity.

Officials say as per the present calendar, degree and post graduate courses start by June and the next semester begins in December. But due to the pandemic, there is no clarity as to when the classes would begin, throwing the entire schedule out of gear. The government has already taken a decision to promote the first and second year students to higher classes irrespective of their backlogs to give them some breathing space.

With regard to technical courses, first year engineering course is already annual exam-based as the classes usually begin in August after a prolonged admission process. From second year, however, the course shifts to semester mode.

Officials are now in touch with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to understand if the present second and third year students can be shifted to the annual mode for this year as the classes will invariably be delayed. All technical courses have to function as per AICTE norms and the council’s nod is mandatory for any changes.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education is calling for a meeting of engineering colleges in the first week of June to work out the modalities of the changes it proposes, keeping in view norms of social distancing.

Krishna Rao of Stanley Engineering College opined irrespective of the changes, colleges are getting ready to adopt the new normal of maintaining physical distancing in classes. He proposes a blend of online and classroom teaching though it would double the work for teachers.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2020 11:16:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/semester-system-may-be-done-away-with-this-year/article31712458.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY