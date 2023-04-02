ADVERTISEMENT

Sellout crowd for SRH’s opening match; fans hit soaring mercury for a six

April 02, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - Hyderabad

Although for Hyderabad fans, the match against Rajasthan Royals ended in disappointment, they clearly seemed to enjoy just being there and basking in the typical IPL ambience at the venue

V. V. Subrahmanyam

Supporters of Sunrisers Hyderabad at Sunday’s IPL match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Braving the heat, over 37,000 cricket fans lined up at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium at Uppal here on Sunday to witness the first match of home team Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Cheer girls in action during the match. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Incidentally, it was the first home game for SRH after the pandemic. Although for the fans, a majority of whom sported Orange Army jerseys, the match against Rajasthan Royals ended in disappointment, they clearly seemed to enjoy just being there and basking in the typical IPL ambience at the venue. The cheer girls were back in action, grooving to some famous tunes, and the crowd lustily cheered whenever they spotted a celebrity on the giant screen. Film star ‘Victory’ Venkatesh, who rarely misses a chance to watch a cricket match when in Hyderabad, drew a great deal of cheer.

Actor Venkatesh at the match. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Even vendors in the stands made hay as the sun shone. They were found selling a big glass of soft drinks for ₹50 at first, and then, as the game progressed, the price was doubled for the same quantity.

The socialites and the well heeled had a ‘field day’ enjoying all the privileges, apparently not spending much. This was in contrast to paying fans like Shiva who had come all the way from Karimnagar for the match, buying tickets online even though he felt that they had to shell out more for booking it online.

Supporters of Sunrisers Hyderabad at the stadium. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

The bright spot was the Metro Rail services which took care of the huge rush of fans who trooped into the Uppal metro station to return home. The frequency of trains was upped and the staff was present to guide the commuters.

By all means, the match was a tribute to the efficacy of the dedicated ground staff which was guided by the likes of Y.L. Chandrasekhar and Mukesh Kumar and the sporting pitch rightly provided a chance for explosive batters and crafty bowlers.

