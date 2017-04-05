Selling investment opportunities

It will be pure business at this startup event. There will be no talks, technical sessions, panel discussions, showcases or cultural events at the ‘India Fund Fest’ to be held on May 12 at Bengaluru.

The organisers, Natio Caltus, will bring investors and entrepreneurs seeking funds from across the globe on one platform. The day-long event will see pitches by entrepreneurs in a room full of investors.

According to the organisers, they received around 5000 applications from entrepreneurs from India and abroad out of which, 550 would be shortlisted. The final 50 selected by the jury based on the “Funding Readiness Report” will be a part of the event.

Sign of maturity

Speaking about “Funding Readiness Report”, Nalin Singh, mentor of the Festival said: “It is a sign of maturity that entrepreneurs are paying for the unique Funding Readiness Report to understand how to approach funding and where they stand in terms of investability.”

“The investors are delighted as they get to engage in meaningful conversations with companies that are already vetted for all the basics. Otherwise they are searching for needles in a stack of needles as they get overwhelmed by crowds of people who have an IDEA. It is saving both parties time which is the commodity that is in short supply for both,” he added.

Seeking funding

The startups have applied for funding from a few lakhs to ₹28,000 crore, informed Mr. Singh.

“Another surprising fact that reinforces that entrepreneurship is maturing and going deeper and wider into the country, is borne out by the fact that nearly 74% of the applicants are outside of the top four metros and typical hubs like Bengaluru and Hyderabad,” he said. They received most of the applications from Lucknow, Patna, Indore and Chandigarh. April 15 is the last day for submission of the applications to the ‘India Fund Fest’.