‘Selfie point’ Durgam Cheruvu bridge turns risky for admirers

People busy clicking selfies on cable stayed bridge oblivious to zipping vehicles

A 1.5 km drive on a flyover on Jubilee Hills Road Number 45 in Hyderabad gives the first glimpse of the newly-inaugurated cable stayed bridge over Durgam Cheruvu. But once the bridge comes to view, something strange is happening to passengers and drivers.

Some of them slow their vehicles down to a crawl, others are stopping to click photographs, and a few others get busy clicking selfies oblivious to vehicles that might move fast.

“On Wednesday night, a person taking a selfie on the road coming from Mind Space Junction was nicked by a vehicle. It could have been serious,” says a police official standing behind a parked patrol vehicle on the bridge on Friday evening.

Throngs of people with families, couples and young men spilled over from the sidewalk on to the road.

On Thursday night, civic activist Sai Teja shot and posted a chilling video where a couple walk on the bridge and a woman in pink salwar kameez walks to the middle of the three-lane road as vehicles zip around her. Beside the couple two men take photographs and behind them is a parked car with people spilling over and taking photographs.

“The main reason for uploading the video was to show the mindless behaviour of people. It can have tragic consequences for them as well as others,” says Mr. Teja. Immediately after the video was posted on the micro-blogging site, the Madhapur police responded with an appeal: “Our sincere appeal to all the visitors of #DurgamCheruvuCable Bridgenot to come on to traffic lane... Please be in walkway... Be responsible and be safe... and also don’t jump over the railing and don’t take extreme steps for pics and selfies.”

“Traffic is not allowed on the bridge after 11 p.m. and our officials are on the bridge ensuring that traffic keeps moving and people’s safety is taken care of,” said an official at the Madhapur Traffic Police Station.

Traffic is also being restricted by police on weekends on the bridge, according to police officials. In effect, the bridge will be closed for traffic for 89 hours and will be in use by vehicles for 85 hours in a week.