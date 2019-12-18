Self-styled guru held by police

A self-styled spiritual guru who floated over two dozen shell companies to run a multi-level marketing business and cheated hundreds of people of over ₹50 crore was arrested by the SR Nagar police here on Wednesday.

The accused, Eargarpathi Kumar Girish Singh (35), a resident of Madhuranagar in SR Nagar, started ‘Advaita Spiritual Recharge Centre for Excellence’ (ASRCE) and preached spirituality on various television and YouTube channels.

“While preaching, he lures innocent people with huge returns and make them invest in his MLM firms,” said Detective Inspector Y Ajay Kumar.

He said that recently, Singh duped an elderly woman of ₹ 2.70 lakh by taking her bank card.

“The accused took her debit card with a fraudulent intention to deceive her and withdrew the amount from her account,” he said.

Kumar was wanted in four cases registered at Rachakonda Cyber Crime, Meerpet and Malkajgiri police stations.

After collecting the money, Kumar failed to give them the promised returns.