Self report if you are in doubt, says Health Minister

To contain the spread of coronavirus at the earliest, Health Minister Eatala Rajender has appealed to people to ‘self report’ in case they had come in contact with any of the Tablighi Jamaat returnees, and developed symptoms of COVID-19, or were in contact with coronavirus positive patients.

Stating that there is a chance for the infection to spread to hundreds of people through one positive case, he said, “If you were in contact with a COVID-19 positive patient, regardless of whether you are in a containment zone or not, we can contain (the virus) soon if you report.”

Addressing a press conference at the State Health campus in Koti on Thursday evening, he said that the virus has spread to 81 people through six Markaz returnees. The 81 people are from six families. Besides, 20 people from a family at Talabkatta tested positive for coronavirus, and that has spread through a person who has returned from the Markaz meeting. He also said that out of the 700 COVID-19 cases in the State, around 645 are Markaz returnees and their contacts.

Meanwhile, to boost the confidence of people, he said that those who were treated in isolation wards have recovered. In some cases, couples tested positive but their children negative. Space was made for a separate ward at Gandhi Hospital for such children, he said.

He added that around 80% positive cases are not having symptoms such as cold, cough or fever, leading to confusion. However, their test results were positive.

The Health Minister also said that doctors have been constantly counselling patients and providing them nutritious food and snacks at regular intervals. The model implemented by the Karimnagar administration to contain the spread of the virus was successful, and was being replicated in Hyderabad.