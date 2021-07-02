Self-employment scheme for minorities

106 cars to be handed over to beneficiaries in Hyderabad today

The Telangana State Miniorities Finance Corporation (TSMFC), in an attempt to provide self-employment, is scheduled to once again roll out its ‘driver-cum- owner scheme’. The scheme entails handing over four-wheelers to those with driving licences. In financial year 2020-21, the government sanctioned 300 Maruti Swift Dzire Tour S cars which will handed handed over to beneficiaries across the State.

On Saturday, 106 cars are scheduled to be handed over to beneficiaries from Hyderabad district. The government has released a budget of ₹15 crore for this purpose.

The TSMFC had received an overwhelming 14,351 applications.

According to official sources, the subsidy component given by the corporation is 60% - ₹4,62,716 – and bank loan amounts to ₹2,43,374. The total cost of each vehicle after the beneficiary’s contribution of ₹ 50,000 is ₹7,56,090.

Before the pandemic, the TSMFC, from financial years 2017-18 and 2018-19, handed over cars to 409 beneficiaries, translating into a subsidy component of ₹ 18.17 crore.