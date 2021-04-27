Segregate vaccination centres; inform on vaccine availability- Response

27 April 2021 23:38 IST

Portal not updated

Though it was announced that Co-Win portal has been updated with information about which vaccine is available and where, it is still not showing. The portal also can indicate a particular time slot instead of allowing people to select morning or forenoon so that all need not crowd at same time as per slot opted. Moreover, since the target age group is eased now, it would good if vaccination centres can be categorised as those giving first dose and those giving second dose. Vaccine should be available freely more than attempting to give it for free.

N Nagarajan,

Hyderabad

Wait for second jab

I am a senior citizen and took the first dose of Covaxin on March 18. I was due for the second dose on April 16, but was told that the vaccines are in shortage and my request might be considered in a week’s time. However, it has still not happened.

Now that the Chief Minister has promised to monitor the vaccination programme personally after recovering from COVID-19 in a couple of days, I wish him a quick recovery and hope to get the second dose shortly.

K.Seshagiri Row,

Hyderabad

Rate hike unfair

It is painful to note that the governments have allowed vaccine manufacturers to jack up the prices in the middle of the pandemic. There should some kind of social responsibility during these trying times, more so because these firms benefitted with the government’s support in various ways. I request the judiciary to intervene suo motu and fix the vaccine rate at ₹150 throughout the country.

T.Kailash Ditya,

Hyderabad

No record of jab

I took my first dose of vaccine at a corporate hospital duly paying the requisite amount but am yet to receive any intimation regarding the second jab. I tried to contact the hospital through e-mail and phone to find out the schedule for second dose but there was no response at all.

When I went to another centre, I was stunned to learn that my first dose has not been recorded on the government’s Co-Win portal. Similar may the experience of many. A thorough review of the work done by vaccinating agencies is required.

K.V.P.Rao,

Hyderabad

Segregate seniors

It will be of great help if hospitals inform about the availability of the second dose of the vaccine when stocks are available rather than make us run around or call them multiple times.

I feel it would also be advisable to segregate 45-60 years persons from those above the age of 60 years at the waiting hall of a vaccination centre.

B. Rajendra Prasad,

Hyderabad

Home vaccination

I urge health authorities to initiate home vaccination for senior citizens considering the second wave of the pandemic and the risk of exposure to infection considering the number of people gathering at centres for the jab. The elderly have been running around for the last few days for the second dose and waiting endlessly for intimation about the availability.

Kumar Shastri,

Hyderabad

Smooth process

I had taken both doses of Covishield in two separate private hospitals at Nizampet and Kukatpally.

I am happy to write that at both the places, the staff were courteous, registered my documents, took down my vital parameter readings and ensured that the vaccination process as well as observation period was smooth.

T V V Subrahmanya,

Hyderabad