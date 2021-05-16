Seethakka submits memorandum to Ambedkar’s statue

Demands COVID treatment under Aarogyasri immediately

Demanding that the government bring COVID treatment under Aarogyasri immediately, Congress MLA from Mulugu Seethakka along with State NSUI president Venkat Balmoor staged a protest at Dr. Ambedkar’s statue on Tank Bund on Sunday.

Ms. Seethakka also symbolically submitted a memorandum to Dr. Ambedkar’s statue so that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at least responds to the demand being made by people and political parties seeing their plight. She said the CM was silent on it despite the poor and middle classes being robbed of their lifetime savings and forced to sell properties.

She reminded the CM that he promised on the floor of the Assembly that the virus treatment would be included under Aarogyasri scheme so that poor people get relief from huge medical bills.

Mr. Venkat said that the pandemic had caused unprecedented loss of life and financial loss and it was the government’s responsibility to provide free medical care to all people in all hospitals.

He also demanded free vaccination and free ambulance services to be extended. “The government should conduct free cremation for the COVID-hit,’ he said. He also wanted that poor people should be provided with daily necessities and financial assistance of ₹1,500 during the lockdown period. State Youth Congress vice-president Rajiv Reddy, Hyderabad NSUI district president Abhijeet Yadav and NSUI leaders were also present.