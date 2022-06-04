Seethakka stages dharna

Vociferously demanding harshest punishment to the accused in the gang-rape of a 17 year old minor girl in Hyderabad last week, a group of Congress cadre led by Mulugu MLA Seethakka staged a dharna in Hanamkonda on Saturday.

The demonstrators, including several women Congress activists, squatted at Ashoka junction in the city to press for the strictest possible punishment to the accused involved in the gang rape of a minor girl in the State capital.

District Congress Committee president N Rajender Reddy, former Warangal Mayor E Swarna and a host of leaders of the Mahila Congress, the Youth Congress and the NSUI took part in the dharna.