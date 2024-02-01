Seethakka reviews arrangements for CM’s visit to Indravelli

February 01, 2024 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - ADILABAD

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development D. Anasuya Seethakka on Wednesday reviewed the arrangements for Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s scheduled visit to Keslapur and Indravelli in Adilabad district, the tribal heartland of Telangana, on February 2.

The minister made an on-the-spot assessment of the arrangements at the martyrs’ memorial in Indravelli mandal headquarters where the Chief Minister is scheduled to address a public meeting on Friday. The Chief Minister is slated to offer prayers at the famous Nagoba (serpent god) temple of Adivasi Gond tribe at Keslapur, lay foundation stones for various development works and hold a review meeting with the officials during his visit to Indravelli mandal, official sources said.

Khanapur MLA Vedma Bhojju, Adilabad Collector Rahul Raj and Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam, among others, accompanied the minister.