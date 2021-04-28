Seethakka, NSUI chief shifted

Hyderabad

28 April 2021 00:04 IST

Mulugu MLA D. Seethakka and State NSUI president Venkat Balmoor, who were on a hunger strike at Indira Park since Monday morning demanding that the government provide free medical care to corona patients, were lifted by the police and shifted to Osmania Hospital on Tuesday.

Ms. Seethakka and Venkat were also demanding that the government provide free ambulance services to corona victims and reimburse the entire bill for people whose family members died of the virus. The Congress workers were sleeping on the pavement as the police prevented them from setting up a tent.

A team of doctors who tested the agitating Congress leaders informed the police about the falling sugar levels forcing the police to shift them. Ms. Seethakka said that the government was not concerned about people’s health despite knowing that the virus was knocking off not just lives but also the finances of people.

Advertising

Advertising

Manthani Congress MLA D. Sreedhar Babu rushed to the hospital and requested them to break their fast offering them lime juice. Earlier, Health Minister Eatala Rajender spoke to Ms. Seethakka inquiring about her health and asking her to withdraw the hunger strike.