See that not a single vote goes to BJP, says Brinda Karat

November 25, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KHAMMAM

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat on Saturday charged the BJP with using religion as an instrument to divide people and called upon the people of Telangana to see to it that not even a single vote goes to the BJP in the November 30 Assembly elections.

“It is imperative to comprehensively defeat the BJP at the hustings to keep the divisive elements at bay,” Ms Karat said while addressing a road show as part of the CPI(M)’s election campaign in Wyra constituency of Khammam district on Saturday.

“The BJP and the RSS, who do not believe in the Constitution of India, are trying to drive a wedge between people in the name of religion for their selfish political interests,” she charged.

Telangana has a history of communal harmony. This is Telangana of the red flag of P. Sundaraiah, and the martyrs of Telangana struggle. The BJP and the RSS are trying to convert our history into communal history and divide people, she alleged, accusing the BJP dispensation at the Centre of working for big corporate entities, undermining the interests of working class and toiling masses.

Ms Karat slammed the ruling BRS in Telangana alleging that the BRS betrayed the people of Telangana, mainly the poor, STs and SCs by refusing to implement the promises made to them in the last nine-and-a-half years. Taking a swipe at the Congress party, she said, “The Congress party leaders here are claiming that their party is going to form the government in Telangana and giving guarantees to the people of Telangana.”

“When you can’t take the guarantee of your leaders what guarantees you are going to implement for people of Telangana,” she said, taking a dig at the Congress party.

In Wyra constituency, the CPI (M) has fielded comrade Bukya Veerabhadram, the red flag struggle warrior, who espoused the cause of STs, SCs and other marginalised sections with unwavering commitment, she said calling upon people of Wyra constituency to elect Mr Veerabhadram to amplify their voices in the Legislative Assembly.

CPI (M) district secretary Nunna Nageshwara Rao, the Telangana Rythu Sangham district secretary Bonthu Rambabu, and Mr Bukya Veerabhadram and others spoke.

